Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enel Américas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 124,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Enel Américas has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 5.57%.

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

