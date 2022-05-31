Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Energi has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $63.33 million and approximately $455,900.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00082468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,266,498 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

