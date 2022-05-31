Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,827. Energizer has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

