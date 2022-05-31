Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 1,089,137 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,320,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,089,137 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 6.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 2.96% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $293,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 11,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.