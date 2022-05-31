Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 457,398 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 457,398 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 2.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $117,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

