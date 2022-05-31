EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $70.77 on Friday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,583,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

