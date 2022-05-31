ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 531,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,575. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.68.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ENGlobal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

