EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.
EnGold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)
Read More
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for EnGold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnGold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.