Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 4.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 9,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,070,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,150.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 507.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

