enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NVNO opened at $4.16 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

