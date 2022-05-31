Epic Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,402.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Epic Cash has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $58,402.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.60 or 1.00017137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,333,244 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.