Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

