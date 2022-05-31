Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Erasca alerts:

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $683.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Erasca has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Erasca by 653.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Erasca by 52.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erasca (ERAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.