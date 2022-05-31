Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the quarter. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.06.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.61. 14,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,365. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.18 and its 200 day moving average is $333.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

