ETHPad (ETHPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $156,295.00

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $156,295.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01444084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00507665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008159 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

