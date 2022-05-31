Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period.

SPEM stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,090. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

