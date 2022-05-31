Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

CSCO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 602,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,021,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

