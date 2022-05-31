Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Shares of BCM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

