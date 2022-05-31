Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,809,616. The company has a market capitalization of $300.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

