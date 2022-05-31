Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FPXI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 1,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

