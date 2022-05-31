Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 5,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,544. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

