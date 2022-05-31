Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. 67,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,164. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

