Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 28,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,886. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

