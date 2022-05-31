Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $722,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,818,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,609,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000.

Shares of FV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 1,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,999. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

