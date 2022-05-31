Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,052,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,883,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average of $168.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

