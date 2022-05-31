Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 244,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,776. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.