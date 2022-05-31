Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 517,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,858,116. The stock has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

