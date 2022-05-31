Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 77.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 485.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 119,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

