Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $912.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $755.23. 571,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $907.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $947.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.