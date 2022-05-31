Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 19,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.65 on Tuesday, hitting $2,265.98. 36,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,476.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,674.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

