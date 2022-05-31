Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($26.02) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.39 ($34.83).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.93 ($26.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.11 and a 200-day moving average of €26.85. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a one year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

