Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) versus Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Critical Contrast

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.8% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exela Technologies and Iota Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 487.56%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Iota Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.09 -$142.39 million ($0.99) -0.22 Iota Communications $2.31 million 0.19 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.97% N/A -15.61% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iota Communications beats Exela Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Iota Communications (Get Rating)

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. It also provides energy conservation solutions. The company operates through Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. In addition, the company offers delphi360, a wireless connectivity and data analytics platform to integrate with devices and sensors, as well as provides BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers information from sensor connectivity. Further, it provides IoT-based LED and smart lighting. Additionally, it offers smart building solutions, a platform for data management. Furthermore, the company serves healthcare, commercial real estate, education, utility, retail, and manufacturing industries; and city and municipals. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

