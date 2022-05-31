Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 192,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,371. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.