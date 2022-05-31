Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

