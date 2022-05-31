extraDNA Price Up 0.7% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, extraDNA has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $102,219.73 and approximately $20,091.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.44 or 0.99896630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00203824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00085937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00114851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00200039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032278 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

