Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 927,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.