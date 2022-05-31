Falconswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,776.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $736,186.93 and approximately $51,776.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.64 or 1.00000122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars.

