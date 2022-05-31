Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSFE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

