Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PSFE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $13.35.
Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.