Family Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $447.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

