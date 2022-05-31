Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Farfetch by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

