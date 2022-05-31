Financial Contrast: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextNav and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -132.42% -31.27% Teledyne Technologies 11.17% 10.99% 5.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 444.66 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $4.61 billion 4.04 $445.30 million $12.14 32.80

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NextNav and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 321.43%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $505.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.82%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras for industrial machine vision and automated quality control, as well as for medical, research, and scientific applications; and infrared and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, government, and medical applications, as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters. This segment also offers thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions. The company's Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, as well as communications products, such as defense electronics, environment interconnects, data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft, components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications, and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures electrochemical energy systems and electronics for military applications. The company markets and sells its products and services through a direct internal sales force, as well as third-party sales representatives and distributors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

