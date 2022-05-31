First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Lifted by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up about 28.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 9.38% of First American Financial worth $805,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after buying an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 742,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,051,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.19. 4,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

