First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,534,500. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total transaction of C$88,239.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,525 and have sold 247,569 shares valued at $4,234,274.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.08. 1,074,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,520. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,530.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$9.46 and a 12-month high of C$22.73.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.67%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

