First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.06. 25,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,277. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $136.31 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

