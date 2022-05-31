First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.