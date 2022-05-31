First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
