First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.