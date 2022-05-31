Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Diker Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Diker Management LLC trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 5.2% of Diker Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.26. 7,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,740. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,204 shares of company stock worth $3,162,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

