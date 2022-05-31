Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.39 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

