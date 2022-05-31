Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $18.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,017,940. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $119,135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

