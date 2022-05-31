Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires 63,735 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 6.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Liberty Broadband worth $36,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,422. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.